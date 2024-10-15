Residents voice their displeasure as a new warehouse considered in DuPont

DUPONT, Wash. — A vote is set for Tuesday on a new warehouse near a Pierce County trail that would remove hundreds of trees and neighbors are voicing their concerns.

The proposed building would be on 20 acres of vacant land in DuPont.

Nearly 500 trees would need to be removed to make way for the proposed facility.

If approved, the existing trail would be impacted and would need to be rerouted.

Residents say that the area is an important habitat for the western grey squirrel.

“The fish and wildlife said that there’s about anywhere between 400 and 1400 in the state and that’s statewide,” Robin Barron, a resident of Dupont said. “And on this side of the Cascades range, this is the only area here in the South Puget Sound slu where the western grey squirrel is located and so my concern is, they’re gonna cut down hundreds and hundreds of trees.”

Five years ago a similar warehouse proposal was not approved.

Tuesday’s hearing starts at 3 o’clock at the DuPont City Hall.

