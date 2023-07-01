Researchers spot new orca calves in Salish Sea!

There were not one but two new orca calves spotted in the Strait of Georgia on Friday.

The Center for Whale Research says the calves were seen during a survey of the endangered Southern Resident Killer whale’s J-pod and L-pod.

The calves are at least two months old, seem perfectly healthy, and are very active and social, say researchers.

Researchers don’t know if they’re male or female yet but say they are the first calves born in L-pod since 2021.

L126 is L119′s first calf, while L127 is L94′s third calf.

“The first year is challenging for young whales, but we hope that both calves and their mothers can survive and thrive well into the future,” says the Center for Whale Research.

