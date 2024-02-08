Rescuers save cold-shocked sea turtle making rare appearance in Salish Sea

BRITISH COLUMBIA — Rescuers saved a loggerhead sea turtle this week, after finding it cold-shocked and hypothermic in the Salish Sea just off the border between British Columbia and Washington.

The turtle was saved by the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society, marking just the second time a loggerhead has been found in British Columbia waters.

Loggerhead sea turtles from the Pacific Ocean are typically found either on the coasts of Japan or near Australia, meaning this one likely wandered far from home.

Dubbed Moira, she’s now recovering at the Vancouver Aquarium where the rescue center says it’s “hard at work aiding in her recovery.”

