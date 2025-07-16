Rescued cougar cubs make debut this week at Northwest Trek

EATONVILLE, Wash. — A pair of rescued cougar cubs will make their public debut Friday at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park.

7-month-old Sullivan was rescued in March near Spokane after he was found alone, malnourished, and dehydrated.

7-month-old Sienna was rescued from New Mexico.

“These cubs have shown incredible resilience, and now they’re ready for this next chapter,” said Becca McCloskey, Curator at Northwest Trek. “They’ve formed a strong social bond, and giving them the chance to grow and explore together is a beautiful part of their story.”

Guests can see the cubs exploring their forested habitat along the park’s Cat Loop, near the bobcat and lynx habitats. Staff say to be patient if you want to catch a glimpse of the pair; they’re still getting comfortable in their new environment, so they may spend time out of sight.

After months of medical care and behind-the-scenes bonding, the two are ready to meet guests.

“Watching them bond has been heartwarming,” said McCloskey. “They play, explore, and comfort each other. Seeing them take this step side by side is a big moment for all of us.”

Their debut comes just in time for the wildlife park’s 50th anniversary weekend celebration, marking a special moment for the cubs and the community.

This weekend, guests can enjoy fun activities like a historical photo hunt, crafting birthday hats with antlers, sharing memories on woodcut leaves, and watching animals enjoy special birthday treats to celebrate the occasion.

Northwest Trek Wildlife Park is home to more than 100 animals native to the Northwest and is dedicated to conservation, education, and high-quality care for its animals.

