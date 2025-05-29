Report shows which Snohomish County bridges need repairs, replacement

Some of Snohomish County’s bridges will need to be rebuilt or restored in the next few years.

That’s according to a report released by county engineers on Thursday.

The report says that eight were rated ‘poor condition.’ 119 were listed in ‘fair condition’ and the remaining 83 were rated ‘good condition.’

Of the 210 bridges:

15 are culverts with spans longer than 20 feet, making them a bridge

23 are constructed from steel

29 are a combination of wood, steel, and concrete

38 are built from timber

105 are constructed out of concrete

2025

According to the report, construction projects to replace two of the bridges will begin this year:

Jordan Creek Bridge between Granite Falls and Arlington

Swamp Creek Bridge carrying Locust Way between Bothell and Brier

There’s also scheduled maintenance work planned for Red Bridge 537 on the Mountain Loop Highway east of Granite Falls.

2026

Repairs are set to begin on two bridges on the Mountain Loop Highway between Granite Falls and Darrington.

The county also has plans to replace a culvert along the Mountain Loop Highway southeast of Darrington with a new bridge. The project will restore a fish passage on Goodman Creek.

2027

The county will begin seismic improvements to the bridge carrying Avenue D over the Snohomish River in Snohomish.

2028

The Granite Falls Bridge will be replaced. It’s nearly a century old.

Construction will also begin to replace the Pilchuck Creek Bridge near Arlington.

Meanwhile, seismic improvements are scheduled for the bridge in Silvana that carries Larson Road over the south Slough of the Stillaguamish River.

