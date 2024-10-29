Repeat offender harrassing with knife tased after foot chase in North Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle Police said they have arrested a man who was recently released from jail after harassing teenage girls last week, for threatening auto shop employees with a knife in North Seattle.

Around 4:12 p.m. on October 23, Seattle Police officers answered a call about a man who was threatening others with a knife in the 10500 block of Aurora Avenue North in Seattle.

According to police, the man was trying to force himself into a closed auto shop causing an employee to retreat and then fall to the ground. The 59-year-old man was not injured.

When police located the suspect, he ignored orders given by police and started to run away.

Running through heavy traffic and around various properties, the man was finally surrounded between two cars in the parking lot of a business.

As police surrounded the man, he reached for the knife that was on the ground next to him before he was shot with a taser.

Police arrested the 28-year-old man and found additional knives in the suspect’s possession.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for suspicion of felony harassment and burglary.

One officer had a serious leg injury and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Detectives with the General Investigations Unit are investigating.













©2024 Cox Media Group