Rep. Larsen tours light rail construction in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — We took a look at the future site for the light rail in Snohomish County.

On Tuesday, Representative Rick Larsen toured the Lynnwood construction area.

The project will connect Northgate to parts of Snohomish County, including Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace, and Lynnwood.

“This will be a success, a lot of folks in Snohomish and north of Lynnwod in Skagit are looking forward to this project getting done so they can use light rail to get down south,” said Rep. Larsen.

Sound Transit is shooting for “substantial completion” in late 2024.





