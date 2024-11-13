Rep. Dan Newhouse wins reelection, fending off Trump-backed challenger

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse has secured his sixth term representing Washington state’s 4th Congressional District, surviving a high-profile challenge from Jerrod Sessler, a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Newhouse, one of only two remaining House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, campaigned primarily on issues related to agriculture and border security rather than directly addressing the Trump impeachment.

Endorsed by both the National Rifle Association and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, Newhouse focused his campaign on the needs of Washington’s rural and agricultural communities.

The district includes millions of acres of orchards, pastures, and grain fields, where immigrant labor is crucial. He has advocated for policies to protect and support these industries, emphasizing the importance of both national border security and a stable agricultural workforce.

Sessler, a Navy veteran, centered his campaign around support for Trump-aligned policies.

He proposed an “impenetrable border” and wanted to dismantle regulations from agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency.

Sessler also criticized China, stating in a video on his campaign website that “China’s obsession with global power, combined with its atheistic mindset, which removes the morality component, makes it a dangerous adversary.” He called for tariffs and sanctions to counter Chinese influence.

Despite Trump’s endorsement of Sessler, Newhouse managed to appeal to his district’s conservative base without making Trump a focal point of his campaign.

Newhouse’s victory reinforces his position as a representative focused on agricultural and economic stability for his district’s unique needs.

