Renton residents urged to seek medical help after rabid bat discovery

A rabid bat was discovered Thursday in Renton on Park Avenue North between North 2nd Street and North 3rd Street, prompting a public health warning for anyone who may have come into contact with it.

Public Health – Seattle & King County is urging individuals who might have had any contact with the bat, even if they were not bitten, to seek immediate medical evaluation.

Those at risk should call Public Health at 206-296-4774 to determine if preventative treatment is necessary for rabies.

Rabies is a life-threatening disease but is treatable if caught early before symptoms appear.

A King County resident initially reported the bat after observing it behaving unusually.

The bat was euthanized by a local wildlife rehabilitation center on the same day and later tested positive for rabies on Friday.

So far, Public Health has identified two people who may have been exposed to the bat.

Both are being evaluated to determine if rabies post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is needed.

Dr. Elysia Gonzales, Medical Epidemiologist at Public Health – Seattle & King County, emphasized the importance of identifying anyone who may have been exposed to the bat.

“Rabies is treatable if caught before symptoms appear, so identifying anyone who has had contact with the bat as soon as possible is important,” she said.

Contact includes touching a bat, being bitten, scratched, or any other bare-skin contact with the bat or its saliva.

Pets that may have been exposed to the bat should be seen by a veterinarian immediately.

Even if pets are current on their rabies vaccine, they must be revaccinated if they had any contact with a bat.

Rabies is a viral disease that affects the central nervous system and is almost always fatal once symptoms begin.

The virus is typically transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal via a bite or scratch.

If a bat is found inside a home, Public Health advises contacting them immediately to determine if testing for rabies is necessary.

For more information on safely handling a bat, visit kingcounty.gov/bats.

