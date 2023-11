RENTON, Wash. — Want to become a firefighter?

The Renton Regional Fire Authority is inviting you to attend the KCFCA Diversity & Recruitment Workshop on Dec. 16.

Fire departments throughout the region are collaborating to educate attendees on each step in the process of becoming a firefighter.

“This event is for everyone considering a fire service or related career,” said a spokesperson.

The workshop includes five classes along with a complimentary breakfast and lunch.

Registration is free.

