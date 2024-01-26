Renton receives award for Family First Community Center

RENTON, Wash. — The City of Renton says it received an award for its work on the Family First Community Center project earlier this week.

The Governor’s Smart Communities Award recognizes the outstanding efforts of local communities and their partners in achieving the goals of the Growth Management Act and other community development objectives, according to the Department of Commerce website.

The center first opened in June and has already helped families achieve their goals with education and wellness by offering various programs.

To learn more watch this short video from the City of Renton’s YouTube page.

