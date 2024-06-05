Renton police van struck by fleeing suspect during shoplifting emphasis

RENTON, Wash. — A recent Renton shoplifting emphasis was fruitful, but police say these operations can be ‘extremely dangerous,’ because they are so unpredictable.

Renton police say one shoplifting suspect tried to flee in a vehicle and ended up slamming into a police van. Another vehicle was also struck. No officers were injured.

Another suspect had 48 previous thefts, all at area Target stores.

In all, police contacted six suspects. Some went to jail, others were cited and released.

All of the stolen merchandise was returned.

