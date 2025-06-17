Renton police use drone to find burglary suspect

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are putting their drone training to good use.

The department says one of its pilots used their drone to find a burglary suspect inside a building and “kept eyes” on him until he was arrested.

It happened at a building that’s currently under construction on Park Avenue North.

On June 14, just after 7:30 p.m. an alarm alerted building security that someone was inside.

Police responded, and an officer sent a drone in to take a look around.

Inside – the officer saw a man hiding under a blanket.

When the man eventually put his shoes on and walked out of the building, officers arrested him.

“Drones are a lifesaving tool that can be flown into potentially unsafe areas, relaying real-time video so officers can assess the situation,” the department said.

