Renton police search for man missing since 2023; several sightings reported

RENTON, Wash. — Have you seen Michael Ash? Renton police say he’s been missing since April of 2023 and his loved ones are worried about him.

His family tells police they want to connect with him and are worried about his ongoing struggles with mental health.

There have been several sightings of him in Renton, Ravensdale, and Maple Valley since he went missing, according to police.

He is 5′11 and 170 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you see him do not approach him.

Instead, call 911 right away.





©2024 Cox Media Group