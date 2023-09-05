Local

Renton police investigate after teen injured in shooting

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Officers with the Renton Police Department are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., officers were at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Northeast 4th Street to investigate a shooting.

Witnesses told police that shots were fired after a fight between two parties. According to police, the alleged shooters fled the area.

A witness told KIRO 7 that a teen was attacked by two people and that the teen fell down an embankment after they were shot.

The two people left the area in a car.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Renton Police Department.



