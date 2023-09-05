Renton police investigate after teen injured in shooting

Officers with the Renton Police Department are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., officers were at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Northeast 4th Street to investigate a shooting.

Witnesses told police that shots were fired after a fight between two parties. According to police, the alleged shooters fled the area.

A witness told KIRO 7 that a teen was attacked by two people and that the teen fell down an embankment after they were shot.

The two people left the area in a car.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Renton Police Department.

Police presence in the 2300 block of NE 4th ST to investigate shooting with injury. Witnesses report shots fired following an altercation between two parties and the involved having fled the area. Police will remain in the area to investigate./mn pic.twitter.com/DT4RwPQawN — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) September 4, 2023









