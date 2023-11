SEATTLE — The Renton Police Department is asking the public for help after 57-year-old Johnny Duncan was reported missing after leaving Valley Medical Center.

“He does not have his medication and is likely to be confused,” said a spokesperson.

Duncan was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and dark blue shoes on Saturday at around 2:30 p.m.

He is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds with brown eyes.

