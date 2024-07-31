Renton police arrest ‘well known’ car thief, judge immediately released him

RENTON, Wash. — On July 25, the Renton Police Department arrested a 15-year-old after connecting the teen to a car theft from earlier this year.

On January 21, police responded to reports of a stolen car. Officers found the stolen car in the 200 block of Meadow Avenue Northeast three days later.

When police checked the car, they said that the thief had ripped out the steering wheel column.

Stolen car in Renton (Renton Police Department)

When the investigation ended, police were able to name the suspect, who is known to be part of a group that steals cars and commits robberies.

When the teen was arrested, he was on electronic home monitoring for first-degree attempted robbery and third-degree theft.

Since this arrest was for a crime committed before his current case, the judge immediately released the teen back to home monitoring.

©2024 Cox Media Group