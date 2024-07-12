Renton police arrest alleged shoplifter who hit cop car while fleeing

RENTON, Wash. — A 25-year-old Seattle man has been arrested after police say he stole nearly $150 worth of merchandise and then attempted to flee from Renton police, hitting a cop car along the way.

According to police. the man was attempting to steal from a Target store, with the stolen merchandise still on the hangers, when officers first saw him.

The officers happened to be in the middle of a shoplifting emphasis at the Landing when the man was spotted.

When officers attempted to arrest the man, he reportedly jumped in his Cadillac Escalade and sped away so quickly that an officer had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

The man then slammed into a police car before hitting another parked car and a cement pole, significantly damaging the Escalade.

On the evening of July 10, Renton police arrested the suspect despite his attempts to flee again, later recovering the damaged Escalade.

He was booked into jail on investigation of third-degree theft, first-degree malicious mischief, two counts of resisting arrest, hit and run, and reckless driving.

𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐃!

A 25-year-old Seattle man is under arrest for multiple crimes in connection with a hit-and-run during a shoplifting emphasis in early June at the Landing. Officers watched the suspect leave the store with nearly $150 worth of merchandise still on the hangers 1/4 https://t.co/7MzAu9MYA8 pic.twitter.com/mTVNbnjFka — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) July 11, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group