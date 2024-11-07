Renton PD seeks suspect accused of vehicle theft, using stolen truck

The Renton Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect accused of a car prowl and theft in the 600 block of Southwest 41st Street.

The man is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 20 to 30 years old, standing between 5′8″ and 5′10″ with a medium build.

He was seen wearing a baseball cap, a gray Adidas sweatshirt, jeans, and black and white shoes, and has a mustache and goatee.

According to police, the suspect allegedly stole multiple items from a vehicle and loaded them into a black Ford F150 Raptor with stolen license plates.

Authorities encourage anyone who may recognize the suspect or have information on the incident to reach out.

Those with information are asked to contact Officer Lamothe at dlamothe@rentonwa.gov, referencing Case #24-10025.

