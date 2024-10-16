RENTON, Wash. — A Renton man, who is accused of stabbing and killing a local handyman, pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

K’Shawn Jimerson, 19, is accused of stabbing and killing Kyle Gray, 65, an army veteran and handyman.

According to Renton police, Jimerson attacked Gray with a wooden rod before stabbing him to death inside his grandmother’s home.

Renton man accused of stabbing, killing handyman pleads not guilty, trial date set K’Shawn Jimerson, 19, is accused of stabbing and killing Kyle Gray, 65, an army veteran and handyman.

Gray had been working for Jimerson’s grandmother at the time.

Investigators said Jimerson called 911 after the attack, admitting to the stabbing.

On Wednesday, Jimerson appeared before a judge with his attorneys, pleading not guilty.

During the hearing, the judge granted the victim’s mother permission to speak with Jimerson on Zoom.

“I have something I want to say directly to K’Shawn Jimerson. ‘K’Shawn, I wish I could look you in the eye and tell you that from the bottom of my heart, I forgive you,’” she said.

A trial date is scheduled for Dec. 2.

The state asked the judge to not reduce his bail.

©2024 Cox Media Group