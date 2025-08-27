Renton firefighters respond to person hit by train, traffic delayed

RENTON, Wash. — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

A person was hit by a train in Renton on Tuesday around 5 p.m.

Renton firefighters responded to the incident near Houser Way North and North 3rd Street.

“Multiple units en route expect significant traffic delays,” authorities wrote on X.

#UPDATE Command reporting 1 red patient (critical) currently being treated by RRFA firefighters and @KingCoMedicOne . https://t.co/NhpCVhj93U — Renton Firefighters (@RentonFireL864) August 26, 2025

One patient was treated and was reported to be in critical condition.

The Renton Police Department stated that roads would open within 15 minutes.

Roads are expected to open within 10-15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/gNKBmpPrgs — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) August 27, 2025

