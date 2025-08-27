Local

Renton firefighters respond to person hit by train, traffic delayed

By MyNorthwest.com Staff
RENTON, Wash. — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

A person was hit by a train in Renton on Tuesday around 5 p.m.

Renton firefighters responded to the incident near Houser Way North and North 3rd Street.

“Multiple units en route expect significant traffic delays,” authorities wrote on X.

One patient was treated and was reported to be in critical condition.

The Renton Police Department stated that roads would open within 15 minutes.

