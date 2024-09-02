Renton firefighters rescue puppy stuck under back seat of car

RENTON - — A curious puppy found itself in a precarious situation last week.

Renton firefighters pulled the pet to safety after it became stuck under the back seat of a car.

“We’ve seen ducks in the storm drain, but this was unique,” the department wrote on social media.

Engine 13 had the right tools to rescue the puppy without any injuries and it has been reunited with its owner.

Engine 13 fortunately had the right tools to get them out without injury. Photos shared w/ family permission. pic.twitter.com/ag2TXkxn8e — Renton Firefighters (@RentonFireL864) August 31, 2024

