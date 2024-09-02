Local

Renton firefighters rescue puppy stuck under back seat of car

Puppy reunited with its owner after it became stuck under the back seat (Renton Firefighters)

RENTON - — A curious puppy found itself in a precarious situation last week.

Renton firefighters pulled the pet to safety after it became stuck under the back seat of a car.

“We’ve seen ducks in the storm drain, but this was unique,” the department wrote on social media.

Engine 13 had the right tools to rescue the puppy without any injuries and it has been reunited with its owner.

