Renton detectives investigate suspicious death after concerned relative calls 911

RENTON, Wash. — Detectives with the Renton Police Department say they are investigating a suspicious death at a home on Edmonds Avenue Northeast.

Officers told KIRO 7 that someone called 911 after a relative arrived at the home and found the male who lives there dead inside.

The department says there were no obvious signs of trauma.

Investigators are currently waiting for a search warrant so they can enter the home.

Information is limited at this time, but detectives believe there is no risk to the community.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

