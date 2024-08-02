Renton community member helps to apprehend burglary suspect

RENTON, Wash. — On the morning of Thursday, August 1, a Renton community member called 911 to report a suspicious person at a closed restaurant in the 1100 block of Sunset Boulevard Northeast.

The call came in around 8:20 a.m., and Renton Police Department officers quickly arrived to find a 49-year-old man dressed in blue jeans and no shirt walking out of the business while drinking a beer.

The front door of the restaurant was reportedly broken out with a brick in the entryway, and the suspect had several cuts consistent with broken glass.

Officers arrested and booked the suspect, thanking the community for their assistance with the case, adding, “It reinforces the adage, ‘If you see something, say something’ - Awesome community-police partnership.”

