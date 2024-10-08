Remembering the fallen: Seattle fire hold remembrance ceremony

SEATTLE — On October 4, the Seattle Fire Department gathered at Occidental Park in Pioneer Square to remember Seattle firefighters who have lost their lives due to their injuries or illnesses tied to their service.

The Seattle Fire Department holds a public memorial every year to bring attention to the risks involved in the job and the sacrifices made by their families.

The ceremony includes a presentation of the colors by the Walter Kilgore Memorial Honor Guard and musical performances by the Seattle Firefighters Pipes and Drums band.

The names of the 55 firefighters and paramedics who lost their lives since 1891 had their names read aloud.

Seattle elected officials, the Seattle Fire Chief Harold D. Scoggins, union leader Lieutenant Kenny Stuart and Battalion Chief Dan Murray were guest speakers.

The ceremony ended with the traditional ringing of the bell and the playing of “Amazing Grace.”





