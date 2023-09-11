Remembering 9/11: Seattle police, fire chiefs raise flag atop Space Needle

SEATTLE — Twenty-two years after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, Seattle firefighters and police officers raised the U.S. flag at half-staff atop the Space Needle.

Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins and Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz led the flag-raising on Monday morning.

“This is part of never forgetting and having moments like this… where we actually pause and we actually remember,” Scoggins said. “I remember where I was. And I know one thing in the fire service, what we said is we will never forget.”

Scoggins said staff at all Seattle Fire Department stations read the names of all 343 firefighters who were lost on 9/11.

“We now have officers that actually were not alive when this happened,” Diaz said on Monday. “So having these traditions and being able to remember those that were before us, those that serve before us, and gave us the ultimate sacrifice are important.”

RAW: Seattle Police, Fire chiefs raise flag on Sept. 11

