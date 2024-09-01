Reign comes from behind against Racing Louisville, Royals down Dash

A late own goal gave the Seattle Reign a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Racing Louisville in the National Women’s Soccer League on Saturday.

The match at Louisville’s Lynn Family Stadium was delayed for about 1 1/2 hours at the start because of inclement weather in the area.

Once it got underway, Racing Louisville (4-7-7) went ahead early on Ary Borges’ goal in the sixth minute. But the Reign pulled even in the 15th when Sofia Huerta converted a penalty.

Taylor Flint put Louisville back in front with a goal in first-half stoppage time.

Ji So-Yun scored for the Reign to tie it again in the 75th minute, before Arin Wright’s own goal gave the Reign (4-9-5) their second straight win since the league’s Olympic break. It was Seattle’s first win on the road this season.

The Reign were without coach Laura Harvey because of an illness that prevented her from traveling.

Royals 3, Dash 0

The Utah Royals got their fourth straight win across all competitions on the road at Houston.

Ana Tejada put the Royals (4-11-3) in front with a first-half goal. Claudia Zornoza converted a penalty in the 55th minute before Paige Monaghan made it 3-0 with a goal some five minutes later.

Andressa Alves helped the Dash (3-10-5) avoid the shutout with a goal in the 73rd. With the loss, Houston dropped to last place in the league standings.

