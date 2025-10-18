Redmond Police use drone to find retail thief with $600 of stolen merchandise

Redmond, Wash — The Redmond Police Department said they arrested a thief with the help of a drone after he stole $600 in merchandise from a Target.

The drone followed a suspect from a target in Redomon after he was seen leaving the store with the items.

He was later caught by the drone, where he was seen stuffing additional stolen items in his backpack.

They were able to find his location, as he was running across four lanes of traffic to hide under Highway 520.

The police found him with the stolen items and an unlabeled bottle of pills.

He was arrested for theft.

