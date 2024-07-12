Redmond police search for robbers targeting older adults

REDMOND, Wash. — Redmond Police Department is asking the public for help after a string of recent street thefts reportedly targeted older adults in Redmond and nearby cities.

According to Redmond PD, the thefts have all had common circumstances, in which one or two women typically approach an elderly victim walking alone along the street. The suspect or suspects approach with multiple necklaces and rings, offering to sell or trade them. When the victim refuses, the suspect forcibly removes expensive jewelry from the victim and drives away.

One such incident occurred on June 18. Police responded to a call where a 58-year-old woman told officers she was walking alone on the sidewalk in front of an apartment complex when a woman pulled up in a white SUV. The suspect got out of the car, quickly approached, and offered to trade or sell jewelry. When the victim refused, the suspect yanked a gold necklace from the victim’s neck and then fled with the stolen necklace in the SUV. The necklace is valued at over $3,600.

Luckily, the victims of these thefts were not seriously injured.

Redmond Police are asking community members to use caution when approached by strangers in cars and to not accept gifts from strangers. If possible, police say to travel in groups, especially when walking.

Anyone who is approached by strangers offering to trade or sell jewelry is asked to contact law enforcement. For crimes within the City of Redmond, please call the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.

