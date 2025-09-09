Redmond Police search for a missing teen with a medical condition

REDMOND, Wash. — Redmond Police Department says they are looking for a missing 15-year-old who was last seen at home in central Redmond.

Kloey Kalak was last seen on Sept. 3 at 11 p.m. at her home on NE 96th Way.

Police say she was wearing brown Ugg boots and carrying a black North Face backpack.

Kalak has a medical condition that needs follow-up care.

Police say that if you have any information on where Kalak might be or have seen her, call 911 or Redmond Police at 425-556-2500.

©2025 Cox Media Group