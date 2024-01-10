Redmond police investigating after driver collides with power pole

Police in Redmond are investigating after a driver hit a power pole with their car Tuesday night.

Just before 7 p.m., police responded to 164th Avenue Northeast between 87th Street and 90th Street to a one-collision with a power line.

No injuries were reported.

Southbound and northbound lanes were closed as Redmond police secured the scene.

Police notified Puget Sound Energy of the downed line.

Drivers are warned to use alternate routes.

**TRAFFIC ALERT** SB and NB lanes of 164th Ave NE between 87th St. and 90th St are closed due to a one-vehicle collision with a power line. No injuries reported. Redmond Police are on the scene and PSE has been advised. Please use alternate route. Updates to follow as available pic.twitter.com/QCrQyOqNvo — RedmondWaPD (@RedmondWaPD) January 10, 2024

