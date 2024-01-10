Local

Redmond police investigating after driver collides with power pole

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Police in Redmond are investigating after a driver hit a power pole with their car Tuesday night.

Just before 7 p.m., police responded to 164th Avenue Northeast between 87th Street and 90th Street to a one-collision with a power line.

No injuries were reported.

Southbound and northbound lanes were closed as Redmond police secured the scene.

Police notified Puget Sound Energy of the downed line.

Drivers are warned to use alternate routes.

