Redmond police investigate arsons where suspect allegedly sparked 2 fires

REDMOND, wash. — Redmond police and firefighters extinguished two separate fires early Wednesday morning.

One fire was at an apartment in the 8100 block of 161 Avenue Northeast, and the other was outside a business in the 16300 block of Redmond Way.

“Both fires were small and immediately extinguished without incident,” said a spokesperson. “The fires are being investigated as possible arson.”

No injuries were caused by the fires.

“Please contact Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500 with any information regarding this incident or any related suspicious activity,” said a spokesperson. “Thank you to everyone for being vigilant.”

