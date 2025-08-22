Redmond Police Department remembers K9 Chewbacca

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

He was catching bad guys just last month.

Redmond Police Department (RPD) bodycam video, dated from July, showed K9 Chewbacca — Chewie, for short — helping officers at the scene of a car prowl. The dark-furred German Shepherd was moving quickly, by the glow of a flashlight, toward a suspect.

“Police with a K9! Suspect, give up, you’re going to get bit,” warned Chewie’s human partner, Officer Zach Perkins.

Shortly after, a man could be seen with his hands in the air as Chewie barked.

“Good boy,” Perkins said to Chewie, “very good boy.”

He was. Together, Chewie and Perkins responded to 112 patrol calls and helped capture 27 suspects, and attended 520 community events — all between 2023 and 2025.

On Thursday, RPD posted, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of beloved Redmond Police K-9 Officer Chewbacca.”

The department said Chewie died on August 19 due to a medical issue that was discovered over the weekend.

“Chewie was a loyal partner, a comforting presence, and a cherished member of the RPD family,” the post on X said. “He asked for little, just a pat, his ball, his daily 2 p.m. carrot snack, and to be near his handler.”

In a 2023 video, in which Perkins introduced his K9 partner, the officer praised the dog’s energy and their connection.

“When we’re working a problem, he’ll just look back at me and give me this certain look that only he and I understand,” Perkins said.

“Chewie, we thank you for protecting our community,” RPD wrote. “Rest in peace, Chewie. You were such a good boy.” He was, indeed.

