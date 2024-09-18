Redmond Police ask for help identifying a man who was killed while crossing the street

REDMOND, Wash. — Redmond Police is asking for help in identifying a man who was hit and killed while crossing the street.

On Saturday, at around 8:40 p.m., officers say they responded to Redmond-Woodinville Road Northeast following reports that a vehicle hit someone and drove off.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Police say he’s a white male, likely in his late 60s to early 70s with gray hair and was wearing a yellow shirt and black pants.

Thanks to help from members of the community, police say they found the driver and arrested them.

They haven’t, however, been able to figure out the name of the man who died so they can notify his family.

Anyone with information about the victim’s identity or details related to the incident is urged to contact the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.

©2024 Cox Media Group