Redmond police arrest 4 in shoplifting emphasis at Fred Meyer

REDMOND, Wash. — A shoplifting emphasis by Redmond police led to the recovery of thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise.

The emphasis was done on Thursday, Nov. 15 at a Redmond Fred Meyer in the 17600 block of 76th Street. Police arrested four suspects and managed to get back nearly $3,000 in recovered products.

That included Tide laundry detergent, several food items, hair bleach, ponchos, wine, beer, toiletries, and cold-weather clothing.

Report any crime or suspicious activity to our non-emergency line at 425-566-2500. pic.twitter.com/xmdhik7cwo — RedmondWaPD (@RedmondWaPD) November 20, 2023

