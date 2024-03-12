Redmond police announce new tool to identify dangerous drugs

The Redmond Police Department unveiled a new tool for officers to test unknown substances without exposing the officers to dangerous drugs.

The handheld analyzer uses a laser to scan through transparent packaging and can identify the chemical composition of more than 530 controlled substances, such as fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin.

The new tool can accurately identify drugs while avoiding direct contact, minimizing contamination, reducing exposure, and preserving evidence.

The device can also be easily updated as new drugs are developed in the future.

“Redmond Police takes the growing drug problem seriously and is committed to keeping drugs off the streets,” Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe said. “This new tool reduces the handling of dangerous narcotics and minimizes the risks to our officers’ health while helping keep our community safe.”

The device costs about $31,000 and is paid for by the Washington State opioid settlement funds.

