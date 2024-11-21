Redmond PD: Thieves smash into, try to burglarize cannabis shop during power outage

REDMOND, Wash. — Detectives with the Redmond Police Department are investigating Wednesday after two thieves smashed into and tried to burglarize a local cannabis shop during an ongoing power outage, which prevented store surveillance cameras from catching them on video.

According to a post on X from the Redmond Washington Police Department, around 4 a.m. Wednesday, officers with the department responded to a report regarding a burglary in progress at Origins Cannabis at 16390 Cleveland Street.

When officers went to the cannabis shop, they spoke to witnesses who said a white Sedan backed into the shop, and two people, who were wearing hoodies, ran away.

Police said the car the suspects used to smash into the shop building was reportedly stolen.

Due to the ongoing power outage, store security cameras were down.

The suspects remain on the loose following the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

