Local

Redmond man charged with harassment after making threats at apartment complex

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Redmond

By KIRO 7 News Staff

REDMOND, Wash. — A Redmond man has been arrested for harassment after allegedly making threats at a local apartment complex.

Redmond Police arrived in the 16500 block of North East 84 Street near the Darling Daycare Center around 3 p.m. on Tuesday after hearing reports of the threats.

The suspect has since been charged with harassment.

This is an ongoing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read