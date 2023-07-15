Local

Redmond firefighters put out apartment fire in the Together Center

By Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

REDMOND, Wash. — Redmond firefighters put out an apartment fire Friday night.

The Redmond Police Department said the fire started around 10:40 p.m. in the Together Center in the 16300 block of Northeast 87th Street.

Police said there were no injuries and the fire is now extinguished, however, there is extensive water damage from the sprinklers.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of Northeast 87th Street were closed for a few hours but are now back open.


