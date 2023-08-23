‘Red red wine’ spills in semi-truck rollover in Benton City

A semi-truck filled with red wine rolled over and blocked the entrance to a roundabout in Benton City Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Benton City is just west of Kennewick in South Central Washington.

At 11:49 a.m, the WSP shared a video of the scene, which showed a semi-truck on its side, blocking several lanes of traffic.

The collision occurred next to the roundabout at State Route 225 and the westbound off-ramp for Interstate 82.

The driver was not significantly injured. There were no other cars involved.

