‘Red Cup Rebellion’ kicks off as Starbucks employees protest working conditions

For Seattle-based Starbucks it’s a huge day of promotion and also apparently a day to deal with demonstrations.

The ‘Red Cup Rebellion’ kicked off early this morning with some Starbucks workers and other Union members gathering outside locations to call out the coffee company.

Workers at the Starbucks on the corner of 1st and Pike Street in Seattle did not walk off the job this morning, but their colleagues from other locations that are unionized gathered and demonstrated in front of the store as part of the Red Cup Rebellion.

Among them was Sebastian Dorrance who says he works at the Reserve Roastery in Capitol Hill. He admitted that he does like working at Starbucks but has legitimate concerns.

“It’s good in some ways and in some ways, it can be frustrating,” Dorrance said. “I have experienced a lot of understaffing.”

For Dorrance, it’s a day away from work to speak about working conditions within the company.

“Today I am primarily here in support of the neighborhood stores that are often chronically understaffed, especially on big promo days like today,” Dorrance said.

Starbucks Workers United said dozens of locations across our region saw some sort of pro-union demonstration. Similar solidarity action was taken at 500 stores across the nation, according to the group that has spearheaded unionization efforts for stores within the company.

One of the earliest groups to get out Thursday morning were IBEW Local 46 members staking out positions outside the drive-thru Starbucks on South 320th Street in Federal Way.

The group was mostly electricians who admit their workday starts about as early as Starbucks workers so they can relate to the situation Starbucks workers face.

Nicole Grant is a member of IBEW Local 46 and came out to the Federal Way location at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

“If a Starbucks worker can stand up for themselves, we could stand up for ourselves anybody could,” Grant said.

Anthony Geren is also an IBEW Local 46 member who says he agrees with the Starbucks workers and supports unions taking action on one of the company’s biggest promotional days.

“It’s about time we’re out here showing support during the busiest day the Red Cup day here at SBux,” Geren said.

Another union also took up positions early in the morning at the Starbucks on South Michigan Street in South Seattle.

Starbucks representatives and company officials at several shareholder events and in several public statements have indicated that the company believes unionization is not necessary and workers can bring concerns to the company.

However, some workers do not agree and have been fighting to secure union status and bargaining rights.

Geren says any efforts at collective bargaining have been fraught.

“Every time they take action they get back to the table and basically get shown the door,” Geren said.

Dorrance also believes that negotiating has not really materialized, hence the need for labor action.

“One of the biggest issues right now is simply getting people to the bargaining table,” Dorrance said.

