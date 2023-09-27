Red Cross giving away gift cards amid massive blood shortage

The Red Cross is in desperate need of more blood donations after experiencing a massive shortfall over the summer.

Officials say they’ve seen a nearly 40% drop in blood donations to pre-pandemic levels.

These low levels, combined with a very active disaster season are making it even more difficult to meet the needs of hospitals around the county.

To encourage more people to donate the Red Cross is giving away $15 Amazon gift cards to those that donate between October 1st and 20th.

If you want to donate, go here.

