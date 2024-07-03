Record-breaking travel rush begins around Puget Sound as Independence Day approaches

SEATTLE — Whether through the air or on the roads, Wednesday is when several agencies expect the Fourth of July travel rush to begin, with a record-breaking number of people taking advantage of a potential four-day weekend.

At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the TSA says two days this summer have been the busiest in the airport’s history—72,700 people were screened on June 21 and 72,900 people on June 23. The agency says those are the third and second most security screenings, respectively.

The agency predicts 74,000 people will move through airport security on the Sunday following the holiday. If the prediction comes true, it would be the most security screenings ever conducted in one day. To help keep security lines flowing, the TSA encourages people flying to arrive at the airport early, be prepared with IDs, and ensure that only accepted items are packed in carry-ons.

“We kind of avoid traveling on holidays when we can, but it coincides with my niece’s birthday, so here we go.” Bonnie Center said.

Center and her family are heading to Tulsa, where other family members are traveling for a birthday. She left Olympia at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to ensure her family’s morning flight went smoothly.

“We parked and got here in record time.” She said.

Several construction projects around the airport compound the busy travel weekend. More than 120 projects continue at the facility, impacting everything from the departure lanes to security checkpoints and concourses. The airport warns that mornings before 9 a.m. are often the busiest. SEA offers TSA checkpoint reservations on its website.

“This is my first time traveling on the Fourth of July,” Patricia Hairston said, “[We’re] not nervous, just ready and excited. I’m still surprised.”

Hairston’s surprise comes from her daughter, Janae, who just graduated from the University of Washington and celebrated with her mom by booking a trip to Palm Desert for them both.

They used the parking garage to get around the traffic that snarled the departure lanes for much of the morning. The airport encourages people to use public transit or other shuttles to get to the airport.

While the two hope for smooth travel, their minds are set on the destination.

“Just enjoying the weather, relaxing [and] seeing some fireworks in a new place I haven’t seen fireworks before.” Janae Hairston said.

