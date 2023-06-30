Record-breaking travel expected this 4th of July weekend

SEATTLE — Fourth of July weekend is projected to break several travel records, both locally and nationwide.

At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the airport is projecting 200,000 passengers on Friday.

It would be the highest volume of passengers, but the final count could be lower depending on cancellations, delays, and other factors, according to SEA spokesperson Perry Cooper.

Nationwide, this Fourth of July weekend is expected to set a new record for the number of Americans traveling by car.

An estimated 43.2 million people are expected to drive over the holiday weekend.

About 4.17 million Americans are also expected to fly nationwide, which would set another record for a Fourth of July weekend.

