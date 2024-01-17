‘Reconsider your plans’: Westbound I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass reopens, but eastbound still closed

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Westbound I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass has reopened, after an hours-long overnight closure brought on by icy conditions and multiple collisions. However, the eastbound lane is closed near North Bend due to spinouts.

Among the many incidents at the pass was a driver colliding with a Washington State Patrol trooper’s car along eastbound I-90, which was responding to a separate collision.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson, the driver who hit the trooper’s car was evaluated to determine whether they were impaired. Both the driver and the trooper are largely uninjured.

Conditions at Snoqualmie Pass are still expected to be dangerous for much of Wednesday, with heavy snow in the forecast between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. That could bring as many as two inches per hour.

Freezing rain will likely continue west of the summit into the early afternoon as ice accumulates on the roads.

Drivers are urged to avoid traveling through the area and to delay trips if possible.

