Reckless driver taken into custody after I-5 pursuit ends in DuPont

A driver with multiple warrants was arrested Thursday night after leading Thurston County deputies on a high-speed chase along Interstate 5, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit began when a deputy attempted to stop the vehicle for reckless driving in the northbound lanes of I-5.

The suspect refused to pull over, initiating the chase.

Although the suspect managed to take the DuPont exit before the pursuing deputy could follow, officers from the DuPont Police Department located the vehicle soon after it was parked.

The driver, who had outstanding warrants along the I-5 corridor for driving on a suspended license in both the 2nd and 3rd degrees, was taken into custody.

He was booked into jail on charges of attempting to elude law enforcement, driving with a suspended license, and two counts of reckless endangerment for endangering his passengers during the pursuit.

