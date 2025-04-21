Calling all reggae fans – Rebelution is coming to the Washington State Fair. The group will perform on Sept. 1 with Iam Tongi and Adrian Quesada’s Trio Asesino.

Presale tickets will be available starting April 23 at 10 a.m.

General sale begins April 25 at 10 a.m.

Reserved seating costs between $40-$75.

Concert tickets include same-day Washington State Fair admission—present it at any gate to get inside.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6 p.m.

In 2009, Rebelution topped the Billboard Reggae Chart for the first of five consecutive #1 records. They’re known for songs such as More Energy, Counterfeit Love, Courage to Grow and Nightcrawler.

Hailing from Federal Way, Iam Tongi was the Season 21 champion of American Idol. He is the first person from Hawaii, the first Pacific Islander, and the first non-country genre singer in three years, to win the competition.

Adrian Quesada is a Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated artist best known as the co-founder, guitarist, and producer of the 7-time Grammy-nominated band Black Pumas. Now, he is heading out on tour with his band, Trio Asesino.

