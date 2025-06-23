Raymond arson suspect arrested after investigation, sheriff’s office says

RAYMOND, Wash. — A suspect linked to arson in October of last year was arrested, according to the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office started investigating a structure fire on Alexander Road, where the building became fully engulfed and became a danger to firefighters.

After samples from the scene tested positive for gasoline, the firefighter investigated the fire and ruled that it was arson.

Detectives worked with the help of deputies to investigate further.

They say that the suspect worked with the property owner to set the fire intentionally to file a $163,00O insurance claim.

After interviewing two witnesses who knew important details about the possible arson, they arrested the suspect on June 10.

Detectives say that the suspect admitted involvement in the arson and that they set the fire alone.

The suspect was booked at the Pacific County Jail on first-degree arson charges.

