Random audit to review Thurston County 2024 Special Election

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Auditor’s Elections Division has announced a random audit of the 2024 Special Election on February 13.

“This test demonstrates the accuracy of the tabulation equipment,” said a spokesperson.

Observers are appointed by the Democratic and Republican parties to be present in the audit. Observers will be able to ask questions and learn about the election process.

A live stream of the Ballot Processing Center will be available here.

If you have questions, Call 360-786-5408.

