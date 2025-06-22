Raleigh slams another homer in last game of the series against the Cubs

CHICAGO —

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh hit his 31st home run on Sunday in an away game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The home run came at the top of the first inning in the last game of the series against the Cubs.

This marks the fourth home run for Raleigh in three days during this series.

The Mariners won the game 14-6, with additional home runs from Donovan Solano and Dominic Canzone hitting two homers each.

The series has been very successful for Raleigh.

In Friday’s game, he became the first catcher to hit the most home runs, passing Hall of Famer Johnny Bench, who set the record in 1970.

On Saturday, he became the second Mariner to hit 30 home runs before the All-Star break, joining Ken Griffey Jr, who did it twice.

It is also the 14th time in Major League Baseball (MLB) history that a player has reached 30 home runs before the end of June.

Mariners will start their next series against the Minnesota Twins on Monday at 4:40 p.m.

